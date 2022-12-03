Momen inaugurates ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ and ‘Bangabandhu garden’ at NIT, Silchar

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen inaugurated ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ and ‘Bangabandhu Garden’ at the APJ Abdul Kalam Learning and Resource Center of India’s National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar situated in Assam State on Saturday.

Later, Momen attended a discussion and cultural program held at the institute’s Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium as the chief guest, where he thanked the Indian government for honoring Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Through the establishment of Mujib Corner at South Asia’s largest digital library, the students of NIT will get a chance to know more about the life, struggles and achievements of Bangabandhu. Besides, the students will also learn about Bangladesh’s long struggle for freedom and India’s contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh,” Momen said.

While unveiling Mujib Corner, Momen handed over some of his books on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as gifts to the NIT authority. He also planted a sapling at the Bangabandhu Garden as a memorabilia.

Members of Parliament Mohibur Rahman Manik, Iqbalur Rahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, former foreign secretary Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman, among others, were present during the programmes.