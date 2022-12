A local Awami League in Chattogram died after he fell sick on the way to join the party rally in the city.

Deceased Jahirul Islam Bacha, 47, was vice-president of Uttar Hashimpur union in Chodonaish upazila.

Chattogram police outpost in-charge Nur Ullah Ashek said the on-duty doctor of the emergency department declared Jahirul Islam dead after his arrival at 12noon.

The AL leader fell sick when he was near to the rally venue Railway Pologround, said one who brought him to the hospital.