‘Govt collecting ultra-modern weapons for armed forces’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is collecting ultra-modern and time-befitting war weapons to build the professional and powerful armed forces.

“We’re collecting ultra-modern and time-befitting war weapons for each force—We’re working to build the armed forces as professional and powerful as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said, reports BSS.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at the parade ground of Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Bhatiary, Chattogram marking the President Parade-2022 of the passing out cadets of the 83rd BMA Long Course.

She said her government is implementing the Forces Goal-2030 formulated in line with the Defence Policy-1974 by the Father of the Nation to build a time-befitting technology knowledge based military force.

To make the defence system more strengthened, she said her government has established three infantry divisions, three brigades and 58 small and large units across the country and set up Sheikh Russel Cantonment at Jazira while works are on to build cantonments in Mitamine, Rajbari and Trishal.

The prime minister reiterated that her government is pursuing establishment of peace across the globe, saying, “The Father of the Nation formulated the policy “Friendship to all, malice to none” and we’re following it appropriately.”

She asked the new army officer cadets to serve the country and uphold the spirit of the War of Liberation being imbued with patriotism.