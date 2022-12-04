Vote for ‘boat’ to save country: PM Sheikh Hasina 

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today once again sought vote for her party’s election symbol ‘boat’ to save the country and its people from the fury of the killers and war criminals.

“We want your blessings and cooperation so that the war criminals and killers can’t play

ducks and drakes with the fate of Bangladeshi people after coming to power again,” she said.

the boat,” she said.

The Prime Minister said all should be united for that reason as the Jamaat-BNP, the political parties of war criminals, killers and patrons of the killers of the Father of the Nation still do politics on the soil of Bangladesh and they may come to power again.

At the grand rally organised by the Chattogram city, north and south district units of the AL, Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated 29 development projects and laid foundation stones of six other schemes to ensure overall development of Chattogram and described those as gifts from her government.

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the projects, she said, “All these development projects are gifts from mine,” adding that the Awami League is the only government which has carried out tremendous development of the port city.