Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi, Ishraque in separate cases

Two Dhaka courts issued on Monday arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary general Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed and former mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation, Ishraque Hossain in two separate cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued arrest warrant against Rizvi in a case filed for allegedly vandalizing a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation as the BNP leader failed to appear before the court in the case.

The court also set March 29 for holding hearing on charge framing in the case.

According to the case documents, 200-250 leaders and activists of BNP including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed and its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir vandalized the vehicle at capital’s Bijoy Nagar intersection on September 12, 2012. The driver of the vehicle filed a case with Paltan Police Station in this regard.

Police in 2017 filed charge-sheet against nine including Fakhrul and Rizvi.

Meanwhile, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury issued arrest warrant against BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case lodged for allegedly torching a vehicle in front of Bangladesh Bank headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel.

The court passed the order as Ishraque pleaded for time to hold hearing on his bail without appearing before the court today.

According to the case documents, leaders and activists of BNP on November 12, 2020, torched a staff bus of Agrani Bank Limited. The passengers of the bus narrowly escaped death on that day.

Police later filed the case with Motijheel Police Station against 42 BNP men including Ishraque.