Couple sued over Tk4.79cr illegal wealth

Moulvibazar Correspondent : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed two separate cases against a couple on charges of amassing Tk4.79 crore in illegal wealth. ACC Deputy Director Ali Akbar filed the cases with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1, said ACC spokesperson M Arif Sadiq.

According to the case documents, Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital Administrative Officer Zakir Hossain amassed illegal moveable and immovable wealth worth Tk 2.80 crore.

Meanwhile, Zakir’s wife Shafali Begum, nursing supervisor of National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology (NIKDU) in Dhaka, amassed illegal wealth worth Tk 1.99 crore.

Analysing wealth statements of the couple, the ACC officials also found that the duo also concealed information of their wealth worth Tk1.43 crore in the statements.

The graft cases were filed against the couple under several sections of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 and Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.