Don’t be misled by rumour: PM urges countrymen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the countrymen not to pay heed to any propaganda over foreign reserve and bank liquidity as Bangladesh is economically stable despite many developed countries face global crisis for the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

“Inflation has increased globally. Many developed countries are at stake economically and facing trouble—their reserve is declining. But, we can say that we have been able to keep Bangladesh in a stable condition,” she said, reports BSS.

The prime minister was addressing a graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course-2022 and Armed Forces War Course-2022 at Sheikh Hasina Complex, DSCSC in Mirpur Cantonment in the capital.

Pointing at rumour on foreign currency reserve and liquidity in banks, she said, “Some words will be spread rapidly and you (people) might be misled. But, I will say there is nothing to be misled.”

She said the reserve was only 2.5 billion USD while Awami League assumed power for the first time in 1996 as it was only 5 billion USD when her party came to the power for the second time in 2001.

The reserve increased to 48 billion USD from the 5 billion USD during the tenure of the present government as everything including import was almost stopped, she said.

The premier said her government has taken every possible measure including purchasing Covid-19 vaccines, giving stimulus packages to industries and business establishments, reaching cash to every person up to grassroots level to protect Bangladesh economy and its people from the wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said they have purchased the Covid-19 vaccines with giving Tk 12,000 crore in advance while developing of vaccine was on research stage, adding that if the research was failed, Bangladesh had to lose the money.

Bangladesh has administered the Covid-19 vaccines to its people free of cost despite the fact that no rich or developed country did it, she said.

She also said her government did not show any stinginess in spending money to protect Bangladesh and its people, urging people to show austerity in using electricity, gas and water.

She reiterated her call to bring all lands under cultivation so Bangladesh never falls in food crisis as the world is approaching towards serious food problem.