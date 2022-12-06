BNP rally must be held in Dhaka, peole will rise with new dreams: Fakhrul

Main opposition BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged people not to be confused about the December 10 grand rally in Dhaka.

“We will announce new programmes on that day, and people will rise against the autocratic government with new dreams,” he said while speaking at a roundtable at a hotel at Gulshan in Dhaka on Tuesday (December 6, 2022) evening.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organised the roundtable titled “Violence and Politics of Blaming.”

Chaired by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the roundtable was moderated by BNP leader Shyama Obaid and Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “There will be a grand rally in Dhaka city on December 10 next. Nobody should have any confusion about it. New programmes will be announced to the nation on December 10. Once the programmes are announced, people will take to the street.”

The BNP leader observed that people of Bangladesh have awaken against all sorts of injustice and unlawful acts of the government. Time has come to move forward. A nation which fought the liberation war for freedom, now faces a miserable situation.

The BNP secretary general alleged that the government siphoned off dollars from the country in a very planned way. They have looted and plundered the country’s commercial banks. Bangladesh is now on the way of becoming bankrupt. “We will win a massive victory as people have been awaken. A national government will be formed after the victory.”

BNP standing committee member Khondker Mosharraf Hossain said the government is clinged to power uttering lies. “Our movement is people’s movement as we are struggling to realise their demands. Because of it, common people haven been thronging the BNP’s public meetings.

The former minister said, “The entire world including the people of Bangladesh consider Awami League as vote thieves. Besides, the prime minister urged people not to cast votes in favour of vote thieves. It means that nobody should vote in favour of Awami League. Now, we will have to shake their foundation with a massive force. So, all should join hands to acheive this goal.”

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said BNP held peace rallies in nine divisions of the country. Nobody will be able to prove that indiscipline or chaos happened in any of those rallies. But, the government has become very nervous when the BNP announced its rally in Dhaka for December 10 next. They are craeting such a situation so that BNP cannot hold its rally in Dhaka.

The BNP’s roundtable was attended by British High Commission’s representative, Norway Embassy’s head of mission, Australian High Commission’s second secretary, and Iraq Embassy’s representative among others.

Besides, BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Begum Selima Rahman, vice-chairman Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Zainal Abedin, Shahjahan Omar, Abdul Awal Minto, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Bijon Kanti Sarker, Zainul Abedin Faruque, Tajmeri Islam, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anny, international affairs secretary Shyama Obaid, Gazipur district BNP president Fazlul Huque Milon, BNP media cell’s convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mustafizur Rahman Iran, Jatiya Party chairman Mostofa Jamal Haider, NAP (Bhasani) chairman Azharul Islam, National People’s Party chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, Bangladesh Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Ganasanghati Andolon’s president Junayed Saki, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganoforum’s Abu Sayeed, Subrata Chowdhury, Jagpa chairman Khondker Lutfar Rahman and Dhaka University teacher Professor Dr Mahbub Ullah were present at the roundtable.