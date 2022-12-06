Counter anti-government propaganda on social media : PM Hasina asks BCL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists to counter anti-government propaganda on social media, raising there the misdeeds of BNP-Jamaat.

“We’ve made Digital Bangladesh. But today social media has been flooded with propagandas against us. I would like to ask our Chhatra League leaders and activists that you all have to give fitting replies to these,” she said.

The premier was addressing the 30th national council of BCL, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan here in the capital.

“When they write something against us, you won’t even need to give a reply. If only their misdeeds can be put in the comment (of propaganda), they will stop it,” she added.

Hasina, also the AL president, inaugurated the council at around 11:30am.

Former BCL president and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader spoke on this occasion.

BCL president Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over the opening session conducted by its general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

The last BCL national council was held in May 2018.