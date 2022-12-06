Momen praises Japan as its outgoing envoy Naoki meets him

Outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki had a farewell meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Foreign Minister Momen appreciated Ambassador Naoki’s efforts and contributions in further strengthening Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations.

He also appreciated the Japanese Ambassador for his efforts in facilitating enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries and Japanese investment in Bangladesh.

Both sides also cordially exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including Japanese development assistance for the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh, human resources development in Bangladesh with Japanese manufacturing skills and work culture, free and open Indo-Pacific, Rohingya repatriation, cooperation in different multilateral fora, including in the United Nations.