Policeman dies as house catches fire in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A policeman was burned to death in a fire that broke out in his house in Habiganj on early Tuesday.

The deceased is Rubel Ahmed,25, a constable posted in Habiganj Traffic Office. He is the son of Abdul Mannan of Nijpat Jashpur village of Sylhet’s Jaintapur Upazila.

Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station, said that Rubel along with four other policemen used to live in two rooms of a tin shed house of Siraj Uddin Khan in 2 No Pool area of the town.

‘On Monday, one of his colleagues went home on leave. Rubel used to live in a room alone. They fell asleep after watching the Football World Cup match at night. The fire broke out at about 6:00am in Rubel’s room and he got trapped,’ said the OC.

Victim’s colleagues in the next room informed fire officials.

On information, fire fighters ecovered the charred body of the constable from his room.

The fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit, said Athintra Kumar, a member of the fire service unit.