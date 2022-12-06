UK alerts its citizens in Bangladesh ahead of BNP’s Dec 10 rally

The United Kingdom on Tuesday updated its travel advisory for their citizens travelling in Bangladesh ahead of the December 10 mass rally called by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka.

The citizens were advised to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies from December 6, 2022.

In its travel alert, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies.

The travel alert came just at a time when the Bangladesh government officials were insisting the opposition BNP to hold their rally at the government-approved venue of Suhrawardy Udyan, instead of the opposition party’s expected venue of in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

“If you see a demonstration developing, or are in a situation in which you feel unsafe, move away to a place of safety. Stay away from large gatherings, and avoid political offices and rallies. If you’re travelling during a hartal (strike) avoid demonstrations and protests as they may quickly turn violent. There could be attacks on property and public transport,” the travel advisory states.

Up to 150,000 British nationals visit Bangladesh every year.