AL’s advisory council member Malek passes away, PM expresses shock

Awami League’s Advisory Council member Dr SA Malek passe away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital on Tuesday night.

Dr Malek, also former political adviser to the Prime Minister and general secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad, breathed his last around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He had been suffering from old age complications, said Bangabandhu Parishad’s leader Ananda Kumar.

The Awami League leader’s namaaz-e-janaza will be held at Kalabagan Math after Zuhr prayer and, later, he will be buried at Mirpur martyred intellectuals’ graveyard, family members said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow at the death of the Awami League advisory council member Dr SA Malek.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said that Malek was also a very close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

SA Malek was born on August 18, 1936, at Tangail while his father late Al-haj Sheikh Abdur Razzak was posted there as a forest officer.

In 1973, he was elected parliament member as the Awami League nominee from Faridpur-1 (Goalondo-Rajbari) constituency.

Malek played a very vital role in putting up an effective resistance movement after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.