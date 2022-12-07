BNP leader Rizvi arrested

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been arrested.

He was arrested by the Detective Branch of police from in front of the party’s central office in the capital on Wednesday (December 7, 2022) afternoon.

Earlier, the DB arrested BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s personal assistant Shimul Biswas, publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anny and Swecchasebak Dal’s general secretary Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan.

However, police declined to say anything else about their arrests.

A violent clash between BNP activists and police began at about 2:45pm at Nayapaltan in the capital which left one BNP activist dead and dozens others injured. Four of the injured were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of them, one died.

Immediately after the clash, the DB started to arrest the BNP leaders and activists from Nayapaltan area.

During the clash, police lobbed teargas shells and sound grenades to disperse the BNP leaders and workers who were assembled in front of the party central office at Nayapaltan from early Wednesday morning.

The entire Nayapaltan and its adjoining areas turned into a battleground during the clash.

It may be mentioned that a very tense situation has been prevailing centring the BNP’s December 10 rally in Dhaka. BNP wants to hold the rally in front of its central office premises, while the government does not want to allow BNP to hold the rally at Nayapaltan. BNP has been allowed to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But, BNP does not want to hold the rally there citing security concerns.