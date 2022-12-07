BNP leader Shimul Biswas arrested

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s personal assistant Shimul Biswas has been arrested.

He was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, police arrested opposition BNP’s publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anny and Swecchasebak Dal’s general secretary Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan.

However, police declined to say anything else about their arrests.

On Wednesday afternoon, police lobbed teargas shells and sound grenades to disperse the BNP leaders and workers who were assembled in front of the party central office at Nayapaltan.

The entire Nayapaltan and its adjoining areas turned into a battleground.