Months of planning and organizing, outfit fittings, food tastings, and sending invites can make pre-wedding season considerably stressful. Wedding guests decide to stay in the bride and grooms’ homes which is as rewarding as it is demanding.

Some useful tips to create the perfect guest bedroom before wedding season.

1. Deep clean your guest bedroom

While this may not apply to everyone, if your guest bedroom is not in regular use, there are high chances that you may find unwanted dust, dust bunnies or cobwebs in and around the room. Since you don’t want your wedding guests to have an unpleasant experience, it is important to deep clean this bedroom before it’s occupied.

2. Always use fresh sheets

As a thumb rule, please always change your bedsheets before a guest arrives as well as after they leave and return home. Doing so maintains hygiene and is generally a sanitary practice much appreciated by anyone laying on a freshly made bed at the end of a long day of ceremonies. If you’d like to go above and beyond, ensure that the bedsheets are aesthetically pleasing.

3. Enhance the bed with cushions

Why stop at bedsheets when you can adorn the bed with stunning cushion covers? Whether you like a simpler, subtler pattern, a bold geometric design, or simply want a few textured cushions to make the space feel chic, cushions come in a large variety and have something for everyone. Placing a few cushions that match the bedsheet tastefully can elevate the ambience and experience your guests will have in their private space.

4. Ensure you have enough supply of the essentials

One of the warmest ways to assure your guests that they are in good hands is to simply show them! Do so by stocking up on essential supplies and placing them in easily accessible areas of the guest bedroom. For example, keep spare bed sheets, pillows, towels, toiletries, medicines, and even snacks among others in and around the room. Of course, inform your guests to let them know that all their needs are taken care of!

Ensuring these few tips are all in place is all you need to do to prepare for the perfect wedding guest bedroom! You can keep all the stress aside and thoroughly enjoy your time with your close friends and family.