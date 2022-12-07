Unidentified youth killed in clash at Nayapaltan in city

An unidentified youth was killed in a clash between police and leaders and activists of BNP in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Wednesday, reports our correspondent.

In addition, 10 injured people are now receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Duty doctor pronounced the youth dead at 4:00 pm when he was brought to DMCH.

Mustafizur Rahman, publicity secretary of Chhatra Dal of Jagannath University, who rescued the injured youth and brought to DMCH, said, “The youth was lying on the street being injured by shotgun in front of the BNP office. Primarily, a number of people came forward to rescue him. Name of the deceased is Makbul.”

Confirming the death information, in-charge of the police outpost of DMCH Bacchu Mia said the body has been kept at the morgue of the hospital.