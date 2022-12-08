Bangladesh reports 13 Covid cases

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 13 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 0.40 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,259 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 10 while zero Covid-19 death was reported.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,436 people and infected 20,36,730 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,86,320 after another 40 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.52 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,436 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,905 in Chattogram, 2,160 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,359 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions.