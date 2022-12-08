Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the month-long 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh-2022.

She virtually opened the exhibition from her official Ganabhaban residence, BSS reports.

The exhibition is being held at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy till January 7.

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) under patronisation of Cultural Affairs Ministry is organising it.

A total of 712 artworks of some 465 artists from 114 countries including Bangladesh are being displayed at the exhibition.

The honorary award was conferred on five artists, while the grand award on three others on the occasion.

President of the jury board of the event artist Rafiqun Nabi announced the name of the awardees.

On behalf of the premier, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid handed over the awards to the recipients.

KM Khalid chaired the inaugural ceremony while Cultural Affairs secretary Md Abul Monsur, jury board member and noted Polish art critic Jaroslaw Suchan, BSA director general and chief coordinator of 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh-2022 Liaquat Ali Lucky, among others, spoke on the occasion.