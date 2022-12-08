Nayapaltan clash: Police file case against 1,900 BNP men

Police have filed a case against more than 1,900 BNP leaders and activists over Wednesday’s clash between the party men and police at Nayapaltan.

The case was filed with Paltan Police Station against 473 named and 1,500 unnamed people, Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Amanullah Aman and Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, among others, were made accused in the case.

A man was killed and over 50 others were injured in the clash in front of BNP office.