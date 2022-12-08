No more rally blocking roads: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that permissions will not be given any more for holding rallies blocking the roads and creating public sufferings.

“No more gatherings will be allowed on streets and blocking the roads and creating public sufferings. We will also not do so (hold rally). The venue for Dhaka (south) city AL rally was south gate of the Stadium on Friday. I asked them to hold the rally at Natyamancha,” he said.

The AL general secretary said this in his inaugural speech as he was presiding over a joint meeting of AL and its associate organizations at the party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is instigating conflicts centering the December 10 rally and engaged communal and militant forces in that.

They are out to carry out arson terrorism and on Wednesday, they executed their plot of killing people, he said, adding, “Arson terrorism and attacking the police have started. These are happening, which we feared”.