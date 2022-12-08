Rohingya repatriation to start next year, hopes Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Thursday said China hopes that the repatriation of displaced Rohingya people will start next year.

The outgoing Chinese Ambassador expressed the expectation when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban this morning.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has been giving shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds. But they are now burden on Bangladesh for various reasons including food security, she said.

Noting that the displaced people are the nationals of Myanmar, Sheikh Hasina said, “Now they should go back to their own country.”

She hoped that Myanmar would take them the displaced people back to their country.

The Prime Minister expressed her satisfaction over the good progress of several China-assisted mega projects for infrastructural development in Bangladesh.

She thanked China for its investment in Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

She also thanked the President and the Prime Minister of China.

Noting that Bangladesh firmly believes in upholding humanism, friendship and peace, she said Bangladesh wants to maintain friendly relationship with neighbouring countries.

The momentum of the Bangladesh-China relationship would continue thriving further in the days to come, she hoped.

The Chinese ambassador applauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for socioeconomic development in Bangladesh. “It has been possible due to only you,” the envoy was quoted.

The premier congratulated the outgoing Chinese ambassador for completing his full tenure and appreciated him for his contribution to the Bangladesh-China bilateral relationship.

PM’s outgoing Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present.