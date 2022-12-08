Swedish singer Maher Zein enthralls Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

Rohingya community members have celebrated an exceptional and joyous day on Bhasanchar island in Bangladesh with a famous Swedish-Lebanese Muslim singer Maher Zein, reports UNB.

Around 10,000 Rohingyas enjoyed Maher Zein’s performance with great enthusiasm and danced to the rhythm of his tuneful songs on Tuesday.

Famous singer Maher Zein and his team member came to Bangladesh on Tuesday to intensify the joy of ‘FIFA World Cup Football 2022’.

He performed at the ‘Fun Zones’ set up by Qatar Charity and its partners.

After reaching Bhasanchar, Maher Zein and his companions were given a warm welcome by the government officials at the Bhasanchar Rohingya camp.

Maher Zein performed in two fun zones, one for women and children only. The Rohingya refugees erupted in joy when Maher Zein performed his favorite song ‘Tahayya’.

Maher Zein enjoyed the ‘Spain vs Morocco’ match in the fun zone after the performance. The singer enjoyed the game as a supporter of Morocco. He once again performed a song in celebration of the victory of Morocco.

Zein also participated in a football game with the Rohingya refugees and took smiling pictures with them.

After returning to Dhaka from Bhasanchar, Maher Zein shared his experience at a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Thursday and expressed his determination to stand by the side of refugees in the coming days.

“As a human being, he said it is everyone’s responsibility to be on the side of marginalised people including refugees so that they can lead a dignified life.”

Maher Zein promised that he will work strongly to create awareness among the global community for alleviating the suffering of the helpless refugees in different countries of the world, including the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

Sharif Banna, CEO of Awakening Company, Johannes van der Kalaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, and Dr. Amin Hafiz Omar, Country Director of Qatar Charity, among others, were present at the press conference.