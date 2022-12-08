Tigers reach Chattogram to whitewash India

Bangladesh reached Chattogram on Thursday to play their third and final ODI and first game of the two-match Test series against India.

While all of the players and support staff arrived in Chattogram in same flight, ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan chose to stay Dhaka for personal affair. According to team management, Shakib will reach Chattogram tomorrow (Friday) and there is chance that he won’t take part any practice session before the third and final ODI, slated on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh had already sealed the three-match series by winning the first two matches, thanks to a brilliant performance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shakib also had a performance to remember in the first ODI, claiming 5-36, which was instrumental in dismissing India for paltry 186.

But still Bangladesh were in position of an embarrassing defeat, being reduced to 136-9. From that point, Mehidy held his nerve to help Bangladesh snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, staring down 51 runs deficit with one wicket in hand.

Mehidy then hit his maiden century in the second game as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky 69-6 to post 271-7, a score that was enough to win the game by 5 runs despite a late blitz from injured Rohit Sharma.

Since the series is not the part of ICC ODI league, the third ODI turned out to be a dead rubber but still Bangladesh have the interest as they want to sweep the series at clean margin to give India the taste of 3-0 defeat.

Last time in 2015 when Bangladesh won the series, they failed to inflict the whitewash on India as the sub-continent rivals won the third game. Bangladesh don’t want the same thing to happen this time.

Meanwhile, India also reach Chattogram to avoid the whitewash but their star batter Virat Kohli stayed in Dhaka for a TVC shoot.

Apart from the third ODI, Chattogram would also host the first Test, starting from December 14.