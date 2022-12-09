‘Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly’

UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and Peaceful Assembly Clement Voule said Bangladesh must guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and refrain from using excessive force against protesters.

In a tweet on Friday, he said he has been following events in Bangladesh closely, “after concerning reports of attacks and lethal force against peaceful protests since July 2022, causing deaths.”

“Bangladesh authorities must guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and refrain from using excessive force against protesters,” Clement Voule said.

He said he previously raised concerns with the government of Bangladesh in a communication in 2021, following similar reports of lethal use of force by law enforcement in the context of peaceful assemblies.