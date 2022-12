BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has be given permission to hold its December 10 mass rally at Golapbagh ground in the capital.

BNP’s vice-chairman Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter to journalists in front of the party office on Friday afternoon.

It was learnt that BNP wanted to hold the rally at Golapbagh ground if Kamlapur Stadium was denied. The BNP delegates went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) office on Friday afternoon to discuss the issue.