Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2

Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1, reports Reuters.

After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on late Friday night.

Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Pasalic (Vlasic, 72′), Mario Perisic, Andrej Kramaric (Petkovic, 72).

Brazil XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Raphinha (Antony, 55′) Neymar, Vinicius Jr (Rodrygo, 63′), Richarlison (Pedro, 84′).