Two RAB men among 3 killed in road crash while chasing drug peddlers

Three persons including two members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been killed when a jeep carrying them turned turtle while chasing a pick-up van carrying drugs in Magura district.

The accident happened on Friday morning at Rautara area under Sadar upazila of the district.

The deceased were RAB-6 personnel Omar Faruque and Nazmul Hossain, and driver of the drug-carrying pick-up van Mohidul.

Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman said a team of RAB-6 on board a jeep was chasing a pick-up van suspecting that it was carrying drugs on Friday morning. When the RAB members carrying jeep was overtaking the pick-up van, two vehicles collided each other and fell down beside the road, leaving three persons dead.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Magura 250-Bed Hospital.