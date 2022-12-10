All BNP MPs announce resignation

All seven Members of Parliament (MPs) of BNP have announced their resignation from parliament on Saturday as per the decision of the party’s standing committee.

The party international affairs secretary Rumeen Farhana made the announcement from Golapbagh rally on Saturday afternoon.

She said the MPs sent their resignation letters through email and will physically submit those to the Speaker on Sunday.

The seven lawmakers are Zahidur Rahman MP from Thakurgaon-3, Aminul Islam MP from Chapainawabganj-2, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP from Brahmanbaria-2, reserved seat MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana, Mosharraf Hossain MP from Bogura-4 and Harunur Rashid MP from Chapainawabganj-3.

“We don’t have any benefit to stay as MPs. We joined parliament to see how much space we get. But it is all the same, being MPs or not, so we have announced resignation,” Rumeen Farhana said.

Earlier, the party MPs were asked to resign from parliament as the party will announced a 10-point demand including dissolution of parliament from the Saturday’s rally.