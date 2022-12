BNP rally: No fear of sabotage as over 20,000 cops deployed, says DB chief

There is no fear centring the BNP rally as 20,000 police members have been deployed in a bid to check any untoward situation during the rally, said DB Chief Harun Or Rashid, reports our correspondent.

Since this is a legal rally, BNP leaders and activists can leave the venue after concluding the programme , he said.

If the rally ends peacefully, police will extend cooperation, the DB chief added.