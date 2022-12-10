BNP wanted to destabilise country by attacking police: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP’s politics involves burning people alive. They wanted to de-stabilise the country. But their dreams will never come true.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a rally held at Radio Colony School and College ground at Savar, outskirt of the capital on Saturday (December 10) afternoon. In protest against the “conspiracies and falsifications” of BNP-Jamaat across the country, Savar, Dhamrai upazila, Savar Municipality and Ashulia Thana Awami League organised the rally.

Chaired by Hasina Dowla, president of Savar Upazila Awami League, the rally was addressed by AL presidium members Qamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organising secretary Mirza Azam MP, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Enamur Rahman, Dhaka district AL president and Dhaka-20 constituency MP valiant freedom fighter Benazir Ahmed and general secretary Poniruzzaman Tapan.

It was also addressed by Savar Poura AL president and poura mayor Haji Abdul Gani, Savar Upazila AL general secretary Manzurul Alam Rajib, Ashulia Thana AL president Faruk Hasan Tuhin, former MP MA Malek and Dhamrai Upazila AL general secretary Golam Kabir.