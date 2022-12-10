Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman

President Abdul Hamid on Friday appointed former Secretary Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed as chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The recruitment was made a day before the International Human Rights Day, UNB reports.

The former secretary was appointed in line with ‘National Human Rights Commission Act-2009’, said a press release signed by Joint Secretary Mohammad Asaduzzaman Nur.

The newly appointed NHRC chairman will enjoy all kinds of facilities including salary like a Supreme Court judge during his tenure, it said.