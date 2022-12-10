Former Miss Croatia makes promise to fans if they win the World Cup

The former winner of Miss Croatia has made a huge promise to the country, as long as their national team go on to win the World Cup.

Croatia made it through to their third ever World Cup semi finals, and second in-a-row, when they defeated Brazil in a penalty shoot out.

They’ve made it to the final four three times, in just seven World Cups, and out of those they didn’t qualify for one, which is an incredible record.

They’re also become masters of extra time and penalties, having required more than 90 minutes in every game leading up to the final four years ago, and again in the current tournament.

Whilst their players have been causing a splash on the pitch, even breaking some World Cup records, off the pitch one of their fans has been grabbing the attention in Qatar.

Former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll, has been the centre of several headlines, due in part to her quite incredible clothes in the colours of the national flag.

Knoll has been accused of being ‘disrespectful’ to the host nation and the men in the Middle East have been so outraged by how she dresses they’ve even been taking pictures to prove their disgust.

But now the men from her own country will be even more interested in what she’ll be wearing in the near future, and have an extra incentive for Zlatko Dalic’s men to go all the way.

Asked by German press what she’d do if Croatia become world champions, Knoll, who was wearing a Croatian flag at the time, said, “If that happens, the flag falls…” promising to go naked as a reward.

The 30-year-old’s style has gone against many of the rules in the Arab country, in which both men and women are meant to cover up.

She has previously claimed that she wasn’t aware of the rules, saying, “First I was thinking if the World Cup is happening there, they for sure will allow everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any of their restrictions.

“Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. In the dress code, you’re forbidden from showing your shoulders, knees, belly and neck.

“I was like, ‘OMG, I don’t even have clothes covering that all.'”

It seems unlikely that she’s going to be covering up any time soon, and she will be around for at least two more games at the tournament, with Croatia set to play Argentina in the semis on Tuesday, and at very least a third place play off.

Source: Sportbible