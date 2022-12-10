Human rights violators will face music: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said those who violate the human rights will be brought under the purview of law for trial.

“The stance of the present government on human rights-violators is very clear. Those who violate human rights in Bangladesh will be tried under the law,” he said.

He said these while addressing a discussion organized by the National Human Rights Commission at a city hotel here as the chief guest on the occasion of the celebration of the ‘Human Rights Day 2022’.

Noting that the current government is working tirelessly to establish, protect and develop human rights, the minister said despite the great achievements of the government in the establishment and protection of human rights, some groups or vested quarters are trying to portray the situation of human rights in Bangladesh negatively for political purposes.

He said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who spent his entire life agitating for the establishment and protection of human rights, was brutally murdered with most of his family members on August 15, 1975 through the domestic-foreign conspiracy.

“It was the most heinous and extreme violation of human rights in the history of the world,” he mentioned.

He said the horror of this human rights violation was terrible as the ‘Indemnity Ordinance’ protected the killers from being brought to justice for 21 years.

Those killers were even rewarded and the major countries of the world gave shelter to them, he added.

Some of the convicted killers are still at large in some major countries, he said, adding that the government is trying to bring them back to Bangladesh although bringing them back has become very difficult.

Due to the good policy and strong position of the government, it has been possible to prosecute major human rights-violations, including those involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu, the assassination of four national leaders and crimes against humanity committed during the liberation war in 1971, he said.

The law minister also mentioned that Bangladesh has become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) four times.

The culture of injustice has been removed from the country, he said, adding that the image of the country in the international arena has been brightened through the protection of human rights.