India thrash Bangladesh by 227 runs, lose three-match series 1-2

India on Saturday thrashed Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, but went down 1-2 in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 410, Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry total of 182 in 34 overs.

For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik took two wickets each.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli ripped apart the Bangladesh bowling line-up to help India post a daunting total of 409 for 8 in 50 overs. Ishan Kishan hit 210 off 131 balls, while Virat Kohli scored 113 runs off 91 balls.

The duo together stitched 290 runs for the second wicket.

Ishan was called upon to take the place of Rohit Sharma in the playing XI for this match, following Sharma’s injury in the previous match in Dhaka, which ultimately ruled him out of the series.

The 24-year-old Ishan opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan; however, the latter fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz soon after Bangladesh successfully reviewed an umpiring decision in their favor.

In response to the early loss of Dhawan, Ishan and Indian batting legend Virat Kohli then combined to engineer a record-breaking partnership of 290 runs for the second wicket – the second-highest partnership in ODIs in Bangladesh after the 292-run stand of Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal.

The 290-run partnership of Ishan and Virat surpassed the 282-run stand between Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock in Kimberley in 2017 to become the highest ODI partnership against Bangladesh.

After the early dismissal of Shikhar, Ishan went on a rampage, posting a memorable 210 runs of 131 balls, which included 24 fours and 10 sixes. His performance was highlighted by a fifty off 49 balls and a century off 85 balls (14 fours, 2 sixes).

Following Ishan’s dismissal, Virat also brought up a memorable century of his own, his 44th in ODIs.

Eventually, India ended up on 409 for eight in 50 overs.

Bangladesh won the toss today and considering dew factor at night chose to bowl first. The home side had a good start as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 3 to leave India 15-1 in the fifth over.

But they were not prepared to swallow to what happened then. Kohli who was dismissed twice in single digit figure in the first two ODIs, looked to regain his Midas tough while Kishan came out of the shell to start hitting

Bangladeshi bowlers all corner of the park.

Bangladesh bowlers became disarray in the face of such a brutal attack from Kishan who was playing his first game against the Tigers.

He and Kohli then put 290-run partnership, the highest against Bangladesh for any wicket to pave the platform of 400-plus total.

However, Taskin Ahmed who returned to the best XI after recovering from his back pain, broke the partnership, dismissing Kishan. Soon after Shakib removed Kohli to put a brake on India’s high-octane batting.

Bangladesh bowlers then looked to take some control before, getting rid of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul cheaply. But Washington Sundar hit 27 ball-37 and Axa Paten made 17 ball-20 as India propelled past 400.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were the only two bowlers who were able to keep economy rate under seven in the face of whirlwind batting. Taskin, Shakib and Ebadot, however, snapped up two wickets apiece.