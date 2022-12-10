One killed in clash between Brazil-Argentina supporters

Habiganj Correspondent : A person named Shahid was killed in a clash between the supporters of Brazil and Argentina at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj. The incident took place at Adityapur village of the upazila around 11:30 on Saturday.

Locals said, on Friday night Brazil supporter Tenu Mia’s son Mubasvir and Argentina supporter Abdul Shahid’s son Rokan Mia had an argument over the game. Following the argument, a group of people including Atar Ali and Fajr Ali of the same village beat Abdul Shaid on his way home from Haor on Saturday around 11:30 am. He was rescued and taken to Bahubal Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Rakibul Islam Khan, OC of Bahubal Model Police Station, said, “I heard that one person died in a conflict over the Brazil-Argentina game. He said that the details will be given after investigation.