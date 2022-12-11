BNP MPs submit resignation to Speaker

All seven Members of Parliament (MPs) of BNP tendered their resignation to Speaker of Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday as part of their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that include dissolution of parliament.

The BNP MPs submitted their resignation letters at 12:20 pm, Mohammad Siraj, MP of Bogura-6, told UNB.

Earlier, BNP’s international affairs secretary Rumeen Farhana announced the decision from the party’s Golapbagh rally on Saturday.

The MPs who resigned are: Md. Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md. Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md. Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2; Md. Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3; Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2; and Rumeen Farhana, Women’s Reserved Seat.

Among them, Md. Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3, who is now in Australia and ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan submitted their resignation through Rumeen Farhana.

The MPs sent their resignation through an e-mail on Saturday.

BNP on Saturday unveiled a 10-point charter of demands from Golapbagh rally aimed at unseating the government through a simultaneous movement.