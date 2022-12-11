Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant

The Parliament secretariat on Sunday night issued a gazette notification declaring the seats of six lawmakers of BNP vacant.

Earlier in the morning, five of the seven BNP MPs submitted their resignations to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. They went to the parliament around 11:00am and handed in their resignation letters.

The six lawmakers are Md Zahidur Rahman MP for Thakurgaon-3 constituency, Md Mosharof Hosen MP for Bogura-4, Gulam Mohammad Siraj MP for Bogura-7, Md Aminul Islam MP for Chapainawabganj-2, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan for Brahmanbaria-2 and Rumeen Farhana MP for reserved seat for women.

Md Harunur Rashid MP for Chapainawabganj-3 is currently staying abroad while Brahmanbaria-2 MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not appear in the parliament due to his illness.