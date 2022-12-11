One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Moulvibazar Detective Branch (DB) in an anti-drug drive arrested a drug peddler along with 615 Yaba pills from Rahimpur union under Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday night around 11pm.

The detainee was identified as Shuvo Das, 29, a resident of Shreenathpur village of the union.

District Detective Branch officer-in-charge Ashraful Islam said, acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid on the upazila area and arrested the accused along with the contraband drug.

“A case was filed against him with Moulvibazar Police Station under Narcotics Control Act” the OC added.