Resignation letters of five BNP MPs accepted: Speaker

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has accepted the resignation letters of five BNP lawmakers out of seven.

The BNP MPs submitted their resignation letters at 12:20 pm on Sunday at the Speaker’s office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin said, “They have submitted seven letters to me, but only five of them were present in-person. Those five seats are now vacant. The applications of the rest two will be accepted after scrutinising their signatures as they were not present.”

The resigned MPs are Zahidur Rahman MP from Thakurgaon-3, Aminul Islam MP from Chapainawabganj-2, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP from Brahmanbaria-2, reserved seat MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana, Mosharraf Hossain MP from Bogura-4 and Harunur Rashid MP from Chapainawabganj-3.

Md Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3, who is now in Australia, and ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, could not submit their resignation to the Speaker in-person. They submitted the letters through Rumeen Farhana.

The BNP MPs said they resigned from the parliament to strengthen their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that include dissolution of parliament.