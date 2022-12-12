BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday

BNP will stage a demonstration at Nayapaltan in the capital on Tuesday protesting the arrest of the party leaders and activists and police action in their central office.

The programme will be held at 2pm.

BNP’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme at a press conference at its central office on Monday.

Besides, their party’s all city and district units will hold mass processions on the same day on same ground as per their prescheduled programme announced from Golapbagh rally.

This would be BNP’s first programme in front of their central office after its closure following police raid on the office.

On Sunday noon, the central office at Nayapaltan was reopened after four days.