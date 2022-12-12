President seeks investments of Oman, France in Bangladesh

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the investors of Oman and France to invest in Bangladesh’s potential sectors as the two countries’ new ambassadors presented their credentials to him separately.

The President received the credentials of the two new Ambassadors of Oman and France to Bangladesh respectively, Abdul Ghaffar bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi and Marie Masdupuy, through two separate ceremonies at Bangabhaban this evening.

Later, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed BSS about the outcome of the meetings.

Welcoming the new ambassador of Oman, President Hamid hoped that Oman’s ties with Bangladesh would be strengthened during the new envoy’s tenure.

Terming Oman as an important destination for exporting Bangladeshi manpower, the President said the expatriate Bangladeshis are making an important contribution to the economy of both countries.

The President also urged the investors to take more skilled manpower, including nurses and physicians, from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the French ambassador, the President said France is one of Bangladesh’s development partners and an important export destination as well.

Highlighting the bright potential of foreign investment here, the President called for investment as an investment-friendly environment is prevailing here.

President Hamid gratefully recalled France’s cooperation in Bangladesh’s Great Liberation War.

He also thanked the France Government for celebrating the 50 years of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh.

Both the new ambassadors of Oman and France sought the cooperation of the President in fulfilling their assignments in Dhaka.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present there.

Upon their arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave them a guard of honour.