Bangla Mirror Editor Abdul Karim Goni’s mother Janaza tomorrow

Staff Reporter : The namaz-e-janaza of Bangla Mirror, British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, Online News Portal Sylhet Mirror Editor and senior member of the London Bangla Press Club Abdul Karim Goni’s mother Husnama Bibi will be tomorrow (14 December 2022) after Zuhr Salah (12.45pm) at East London Mosque in 46-92 Whitechapel Road E1 1JX, London.

She will be laid to rest at the Gardens of peace, 1 Five Oaks Lane, Chigwell, IG7 4QP, said to her son Abdul Karim Goni.

Friends and relatives are requested to join the janaza to pray for the departed soul.