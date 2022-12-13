Four Bangladeshi Cricketers to Compete in IPL 2023 Auction

Four Bangladeshi cricketers are listed for the IPL 2023 Auction that will take place on December 23 in Kochi, India.

The cricketing world is eagerly anticipating the outcome of the auction, and all eyes of Bangladeshi fans will be on these four players as they compete for a place in the most popular T20 league in the world.

The first name is Shakib Al Hasan, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is one of the most experienced allrounders in IPL.

In the 71 matches he played, Shakib scored 793 runs with two fifties and scalped 63 wickets with the best bowling of taking three wickets, conceding 17 runs.

Along with him, right-handed wicketkeeper and batter Liton Das, right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed, and left-handed batter Afif Hossain have also been listed for auction.

Apart from Shakib, none of them has experience playing in IPL.

The IPL 2023 Auction is set to take place in Kochi with a total of 405 cricketers up for grabs. Teams have shortlisted 369 players from the original list of 991, and an additional 36 players have been requested. All 405 players will be presented at the auction, marking a momentous occasion for cricket.