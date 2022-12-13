Girl commits suicide in Kamalganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A mentally challenged girl hanged herself from ceiling of her house at Borocheg village under Shamshernagar union of Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shapla Akter, 17, daughter of Rois Miah , a resident of the village.

The deceased’s mother said her daughter was mentally challenged. “I found her hanging inside the room when I returned to house in the afternoon.”

Shamshernagar Police Postbox sub-inspector Sohel Rana confirmed the matter and said being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.