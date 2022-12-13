Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas

A writ petition seeking first class facility in jail for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas was filed Tuesday with the High Court.

The petition was submitted to the bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali.

Mirza Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum, Mirza Abbas’ wife Afroza Abbas and advocate AJ Mohammad Ali submitted the petition, UNB reports.

Raising the petition for hearing on Tuesday advocate Ali said “This is a very urgent matter. Two former ministers have not been given division in jail.”

Later, the bench scheduled the hearing on the petition at 3:00 pm onTuesday.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan.

On Monday, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petition of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas, and sent them to jail, pending further legal procedures.