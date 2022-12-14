37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers

The final result of assistant teachers recruitment examination at the government primary schools across the country was published on Wednesday afternoon.

Directorate of Primary Education published the result at 2:45pm.

Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, public relation officer of the ministry, said 37,574 have been recommended for recruitment as assistant teachers. The result of selected candidates will be send to their mobile phone numbers respectively.

Besides, the result is available on (www.mopme.gov.bd) and (www.dpe.gov.bd) websites.

Selected candidates are requested to appear in-person at the district primary education office concerned with original copies of all certificates and three copies of national identity cards, police verification form, and health fitness certificate issued by the civil surgeon by December 31.