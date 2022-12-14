AL never violates human rights: PM Sheikh Hasina 

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina said her party never violates human rights rather protects it, criticizing efforts of several countries which are out branding Bangladesh negatively despite the fact that they are protecting human rights of the killers.

“The Awami League never violates human rights. It will give protection. AL ensures rights of the people,” she said while presiding over a discussion meeting organized by the AL at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city this afternoon marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The Prime Minister said military dictator and founder of the BNP Ziaur Rahman had initiated the culture of disappearances and killings in Bangladesh with killing hundreds of armed forces officers and soldiers in jails across the country and firing ground in Dhaka cantonment alongside killings numerous AL leaders and workers.

Relatives of the victims have yet to get bodies of their near and dear ones, she said, adding that Khaleda Zia had followed the same path that her husband did and killed thousands of AL leaders and activists.

“In which mouth, the BNP is now talking about the disappearances and killings,” she questioned.