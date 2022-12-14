GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman

GM Quader can not perform his duty as Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman, according to the Appellate Division order.

A five-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order and directed Dhaka Joint District Judge’s Court to dispose the case within January 9.

Barrister Sayed Ahmed Raja appeared for Jatiya Party’s suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha who filed the case against GM Quader while Advocate Sheikh Sirajul Islam for GM Quader.

On November 30, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court order allowing Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the duties of his post.

On November 29, HC cleared the way for GM Quader to perform his duties as Jatiya Party Chairman by staying the lower court embargo till January 3 following a revision petition.

Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case against GM Quader on October 4.

On October 30, Dhaka Joint District Sessions Judge court-1 issued a temporary embargo on the political activities of GM Quader.

On October 6, several lawyers including Sheikh Sirajul Islam and Kalim Ullah Majumdar stood for GM Quader with a petition to withdraw the ban on his political activities at the court.

In the petition, the lawyers also urged the court to lift the embargo to play his role as Chairman as per the constitution of the party that was dismissed by the same court on November 16.

Later, Quader filed a revision petition with the HC challenging the lower court order.