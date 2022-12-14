Helpless people get winter clothes in Kamolganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Winter clothes were distributed among 500 helpless and cold-hit people at the premises of Kamolganj municipality in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday morning.

Moulvibazar-4 MP Dr. Md. Abdus Shaheed was present as the chief guest at the programme with Kamolganj Municipality mayor Md. Juwel Ahmed in the chair.

The programme was addressed, among others, by upazila nirbahi officer Sifat Uddin, upazila AL former president M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, Komalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Chakraborty, upazila project implementation officer Md. Asaduzzaman and Alinagar Union Parishad chairman Niaz Morshed Raju.